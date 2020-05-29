Minneapolis Protests: See All the Photos of Americans Protesting the Death of George Floyd
Massive protests have erupted in Minneapolis, Minnesota following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was accused of forgery and arrested on Monday, though a now-viral video revealed arresting officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on his back for several minutes.
Though Cauvin and the other three officers were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, the legal inaction prompted protests, who were calling for arrests. The protests had led to some looting but fully escalated Thursday night when the 3rd Precinct Police Station was set on fire. Cauvin was taken into custody on Friday, though no arrests have been made on the other three officers involved in the fatal arrest. While there has been widespread support for the protests, along with calls for justice over Floyd's killing, some have criticized the escalation.
Namely, President Donald Trump, who referred to the protesters as "thugs" and implied they should be shot by the National Guard. First Lady Melania Trump called for peaceful protests, tweeting that she's "seen our citizens unify and take care of one another through COVID-19," adding "we can't stop now."
