George Floyd Funeral: Jamie Foxx, Channing Tatum Among 500 Mourners Gathered in Houston

A little over two weeks after he was killed by officer Derek Chauvin, George Floyd was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Houston, Texas. On Tuesday, Floyd was laid to rest at Houston Memorial Gardens during a funeral service that was attended by hundreds of individuals from all across the country who wished to pay their respects. A couple of celebrities even attended the service, as both Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx could be seen honoring Floyd during the somber ceremony.

Tatum and Foxx were amongst the nearly 500 mourners who attended Floyd's funeral service in Houston. Both of the two actors could be seen wearing face masks during the service, with Foxx's featuring Floyd's name. They weren't the only two figures who supported Floyd's family during this service. According to the Washington Post, the service featured a speech from the Democratic nominee for the presidency, former Vice President Joe Biden, who appeared via video.

Around 500 mourners are gathered for the funeral of #GeorgeFloyd, including his brother, son, Cal McNair, and actors Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum. #RememberingGeorgeFloyd 🕊 pic.twitter.com/3oTubw3YoL — 93.7 The Beat (@937thebeat) June 9, 2020

During his speech, Biden quoted from scripture and delivered some moving remarks to Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna. He even asked at one point, “Why, in this nation, do black Americans wake up knowing they can lose their life just for living their life?” Biden went on to express sympathy for Floyd's family, as they are having to grieve the loss of their loved one under a major spotlight. The former Vice President went on to say that "now is the time for racial justice," adding, "That’s the answer we must give to our children when they ask, ‘Why?’ Because when there’s justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America. And then, as you said, Gianna, your daddy will have changed the world.”

Floyd, an unarmed African American man, was killed by officer Chauvin during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25 after the cop knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Days after this incident, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Those charges were later elevated to second-degree murder and manslaughter by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. Additionally, the three other officers involved in the incident — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.