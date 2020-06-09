Members of George Floyd's Family Overcome by Emotion as They Approach His Casket at Houston Funeral

George Floyd's funeral was held in his hometown of Houston, Texas, and members of his family were photographed as the were overcome by emotion while approaching his casket. In a photo shared by CBS News affiliate WCCO, a group of Floyd's family members are seen embracing one another near the front of Fountain of Praise church, where the memorial service was held.

Notably, the photo also shows Rev. Al Sharpton comforting the family as they weep over their loss. In addition to Sharpton, GMA noted that other high profile attendees of Floyd's funeral included U.S. Rep. Al Green and former Houston Mayor Annise Parker. Actors Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum also attended, as well Houston Texans player J.J. Watt. The outlet also noted that final resting place for Floyd's body is in Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland. He will be buried next to his mother.

Members of George Floyd's family were overcome by emotion Tuesday morning, as they approached Floyd's casket. | https://t.co/td8Ss5DvrN pic.twitter.com/dFWkco6fUc — WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) June 9, 2020

Floyd died on May 25, after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes during an arrest. Two other officers were also found to have been applying pressure to his torso. A preliminary autopsy report from Hennepin County Medical Examiner stated that "no physical findings" supported "a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation." However, it added that the restraining methods the officers used "likely contributed" to Floyd's death.

Floyd's family had an independent autopsy done by Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson, who determined that their finding did support the belief that Floyd's death was a "homicide caused by asphyxia." Notably, the final report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner differed from its preliminary findings, listing Floyd's death as a "homicide." It added that the cause of death was "a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officer(s)." This aligns more with what the independent findings determined.

The final report also stated that "manner of death classification is a statutory function of the medical examiner, as part of death certification for purposes of vital statistics and public health." Furthermore, it stated that the "manner of death is not a legal determination of culpability or intent, and should not be used to usurp the judicial process." Ultimately, these "decisions are outside the scope of the Medical Examiner’s role or authority." All four officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been arrested and charged in his death.