Gabby Petito’s Family Sends Cease and Desist to Brian Laundrie’s Family as Manhunt Continues

Gabby Petito’s family has asked her former fiance Brian Laundrie’s family lawyer Steven P. Bertolino asking that he refrain from posting any photos of the deceased influencer on any of their public social media channels as the manhunt for her killer continues.

“The Petito and Schmidt family are asking that you remove Gabby Petito’s picture from your yelp page,” The law office of Richard B. Stafford said in a letter. “The family tried to remove their daughter’s picture from your page and were informed that only the business owner can add or remove pictures. Furthermore, the Petito and Schmidt family demand that you cease and desist from posting pictures of Gabby Petito to any and all of your social media pages, web pages, or advertisements in an effort to gain business. I am sure this will be taken care of by 2 pm or I will take further action on behalf of Gabby’s family.”

https://twitter.com/BrianEntin/status/1440715779595378696?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The official Yelp Twitter account responded to the letter saying that the business owner took down the photo from his page. “We can confirm that the user who uploaded the photo removed it today. Businesses and consumers can always report reviews and photos for removal if they believe the content violates Yelp’s Terms of Service or Content Guidelines,” the company wrote.

Autopsy results revealed on Tuesday that the body Wyoming authorities discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest was in fact Gabby Petito. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Police are currently searching for her fiance and driving partner Brian Laundrie, who went missing during the search for Petito. “Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.”

Petito’s family responded to the news in a statement saying that they are taking time to grieve in private. “We will be making a statement when Gabby is home,” the family said via their attorney. Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her family to New York’s Suffolk County police department. She was said to have been on a cross-country road trip with her fiance Laundrie when the two somehow split in Wyoming. Laundrie returned home to his family in Florida in Petito’s 2012 Ford Transit van alone.