Gabby Petito Update: Onlookers Demand Justice as They Mourn YouTuber’s Death

Following the confirmation that the remains found in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest are those of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old blogger who disappeared amid a cross-country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, social media users who have been following the case are demanding justice. At this time, no arrests have been made in connection to Petito’s murder and no suspects have been named, though Laundrie, whom police are now searching for, has been named a person of interest.

The case of Petito’s disappearance and murder captured national attention after the 22-year-old was reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11, weeks after they had last spoken to her and days after Laundrie returned to his North Port, Florida, home on Sept. 1 without Petito. Laundrie was later named a person of interest after he refused to speak to police as a multi-state search for Petito, whose social media posts documenting their trip from New York through the US West stopped in late August, began. As a 911 call was released detailing a domestic violence incident during the trip and as the search for Petito continued, authorities on Sunday discovered human remains in Wyoming. On Tuesday, an initial autopsy report confirmed the remains were those of Petito. While the FBI shared that “the cause of death remains pending final autopsy results,” they confirmed that Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the initial autopsy report was released, the FBI searched Laundrie’s home the day after the body. was found. He was confirmed to be missing after his parents said they had not seen him since Sept. 14. Authorities have been searching a 25,000-acre nature reserve near the family’s home, though Laundrie has not been found. Amid the latest tragic development in the case, social media users, some of whom have become internet sleuths, are not only mourning Petito online, but also demanding that she receive justice.

‘We want justice’

“Gabby Petito’s case absolutely breaks my heart,” tweeted one person. “i hope she gets the justice she deserves, may she rip.”

‘Justice for Gabby’

https://twitter.com/NaniFogo/status/1440421940468989955?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“The Gabby Petito case is so disturbing. The fact that they let a GUILTY MAN, sit freely in his house with time to run and escape with all the evidence pointed at him makes me sick,” wrote another. “May she rest at peace and may justice be served.”

‘Rest in peace’

https://twitter.com/LoaOfAnxiety/status/1439715538373128200?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Rest in Peace Gabby,” shared somebody else. “You deserved such happiness. I’m hoping your story saves a life, inspires women to come forward, and brings really bad guys to justice.”

‘Heartbreaking’

justice for gabby petito💔 heartbreaking — Theodora Moutinho (@teddybearosito) September 21, 2021

“Gabby was only 22. it wasn’t supposed to end this way. it feels so unfair,” commented another social media user. “My heart aches for her and her family & i extend them my deepest condolences. may she rest in peace, and may she and her family get justice for what happened.”

‘Thoughts and prayers’

rest in peace gabby petito. may your family get justice for you! — 𝒄𝒉𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒊 (@bonjourchristi) September 19, 2021

“The Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito case is horrifying,” wrote one person. “I can not imagine the pain her family must be in. I’be been keeping them in my thoughts and prayers. I’m hoping to see some justice.”

‘Devastating’

https://twitter.com/awoldragons/status/1439722457552850953?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Watching Gabby Petito’s disappearance unravel in real time on the internet has been devastating. i hope there’s justice,” added another.

‘Sending all my love’

https://twitter.com/sydnycole/status/1439725122005393408?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“My heart breaks for the Petito family. Hopefully Gabby and her family will receive justice soon,” tweeted somebody else. “This story also just makes me think about all of the women of color and other minorities that have similar cases but aren’t talked about as much as this one.”