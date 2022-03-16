Fruit Cup Snack Sold Nationwide Recalled Due to Metal Contamination

A common fruit cup product sold as a snack for children or lunches on the go has been recalled due to the possible presence of sharp metal fragments inside. According to a report by Food Safety News, Del Monte Bubble Fruit – Tropical Mixed Fruit Cup Snacks were recalled earlier this month. Consumers should read the recall carefully to be sure they’re not eating something dangerous.

Del Monte is recalling one lot of fruit cups this month – Bubble Fruit -Tropical Mixed Fruit Cup Snacks. These are 3.5-ounce cups sealed with slices of mixed fruit inside along with sweetened fruit juice and popping boba. They are typically sold in packs of four or in larger cartons that contain six four-packs. They are sold with the UPC number 24000 25236, and the recalled lot code is 130901. For reference, the recall number is F-0851-2022.

Public health officials are concerned about this recall because the fruit cups have a long shelf life. This lot has a “best if used by” date of Jan. 30, 2023 printed on each cup. Be sure to check your pantry now while the recall is fresh in your mind.

These fruit cups were distributed widely in many parts of the U.S. and at many different stores. The company confirmed that they were sold in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

The reason for the recall is still not clear. Food Safety News notes that there may be “potential metal fragments approximately 2-3 millimeters in size” within the cups. There’s no word on how this contamination took place or what has been done to ensure it will not happen again.

So far, there have been no injuries or illnesses reported in association with this recall. Customers who believe they may have eaten one of the recalled fruit cups should keep an eye out for any unusual digestive symptoms to report. Those who have the recalled products in their possession can return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. For any other questions, call Del Monte Foods at 1-800-543-3090.