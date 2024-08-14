Consumers with a sweet tooth beware! Tubs of Meijer Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip have been recalled due to a "life-threatening" concern, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warning that the cookies may contain undeclared milk.

The recall was issued by Too Good Gourmet on Aug. 9 and impacts all Best if Used By codes of Meijer Dunking Cookies in the Chocolate Chip variety. The recalled cookies were sold in a 10-ounce tall clear container with a blue and white label and UPC 71373371297 at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. No other products or codes are affected by the recall.

The cookies are being pulled from store shelves due the presence of milk, an ingredient that wasn't declared on the label and poses a serious or life-threatening to consumers who suffer from milk allergies and sensitivities. Symptoms of a milk allergy, which is one of the most common food allergies in children, per the Mayo Clinic, range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. Symptoms may occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product. Mayo Clinic notes that milk "is the third most common food – after peanuts and tree nuts – to cause anaphylaxis," a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions in relation to the recalled products at this time. In a statement on its website, Meijer said its "primary concern is the health and safety of our customers." Due to the health risks associated with consumption of the cookies, consumers have been advised not to eat them. The cookies can be returned to the customer service desk at any Meijer store for a full refund.

The recall marks one of several to impact Meijers shoppers in recent months. Two weeks before the Meijer Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip recall, the Midwest supercenter chain alerted customers to a recall of Izzio Everything Sourdough. The bread product was recalled by Izzio Artisan Bakery on July 22 after it was found to be contaminated with plastic pieces, which was contained in an ingredient used in the finished products. Prior to that, AB World Foods US, Inc Manufacturing recalled Al'Fez Natural Tahini due to possible salmonella contamination.