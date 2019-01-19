Friends Mourn Death of Figure Skater John Coughlin With Candid Snaps

Figure skating icon John Coughlin passed away this week, and the community is still working to make sense of his death.

Coughlin, 33, was found dead in Kansas City, according to a report by USA Today. Police have released few details on his death, though they reportedly believe it was a suicide. That was the assessment by his sister, who first broke the news of his death on Friday.

Coughlin wore a lot of hats in the world of figure skating. He was a champion in pair skating, a commentator, a coach and a brand manager. He was also considered a rising star in both U.S. Figure Skating and its international branch, the International Skating Union.

However, last month Coughlin was brought under investigation by SafeSport, an organization intent on rooting out abuse within organized sports. Coughlin’s work was restricted starting on Dec. 17, and this past Thursday, was suspended from work by SafeSport and U.S. Figure Skating. The following day, his death was announced.

The details of any allegations against Coughlin or the evidence behind them is still unclear. Coughlin denied the accusations against him earlier this month, but declined to specify what they are.

Meanwhile, Coughlin’s peers are mourning, and struggling to make sense of what happened to their friend. Here are some of the tributes to Coughlin posted on Instagram on Saturday.

Whitney Meyer

Actress and figure skater Whitney Meyer posted a photo of herself with Coughlin on Saturday, along with a eulogy, and a link to the National Suicide Hotline.

“Rest In Peace, John,” she wrote. “You will be missed more than you know. Sending love to your family and loved ones. Your memory will forever live on in both our hearts and the ice.”

Peter Briccotto

Winter Wonderfest director Peter Briccotto posted a candid shot of Coughlin holding another man over his head, showing the kind of strength he brought to the ice. He balanced this charming photo with devastated caption.

“Stunned. Confused. Heartbroken. Many of you reached out to me today (thank you) and what a tragic series of events to process,” he wrote. “Instead of debating or justifying the situation, I’m simply reflecting on the memories I share with [John Coughlin]. Time may have separated us as friends, but every time we reunited – it was like time stood still.”

“Others may decide your legacy, but to me – you always were a true friend, comedian, and room illuminator,” he went on. “I hope your spirit finds peace, and I wish we could share more time together in this world. From our epic Bolero routine, to the infamous mudding experience, to pranking Luddy with “key lime” ice cream, thank you for the years of laughter & friendship. Rest easy.”

Jim Lenz

Sports aficionado Jim Lenz posted a collage of pictures with Coughlin, writing about how close they were in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“I was blessed with a brother later in life,” he wrote. “Your laugh and friendship will never be forgotten.”

Joseph Jacobsen

Disney On Ice figure skater Joseph Jacobsen posted a short and sweet message to Coughlin, including a throwback photo of them together.

“Gonna miss ya brother,” he wrote.

Tara Modlin Maurizi

Tara Modlin Maurizi, owner of Fireworks Sports and Entertainment, posted a long message directed to Coughlin, along with an album of photos of them together over the years. The pictures showed them dancing, laughing and smiling.

“Dear John, We love you. We miss you,” Maurizi wrote. “I can hear your voice so clearly telling me to stay strong (in your own witty way) … I can see your contagious smile from ear to ear… and I can feel the warmth and love that you had for every single one of your friends, family, colleagues and more…. your memory will forever be in my heart and the hearts of OUR family which we will always consider you to be a part of.”

“Thank you for giving me the honor of representing the man who loved figure skating more than anything else on this planet,” she went on. “Thank you for being my friend and supporter and for loving our family as much as we loved you. -T and the Modlin / Maurizi / Fireworks family.”

Nikki P

Aesthetician Nikki P. commemorated Coughlin with a short poem on Instagram. In the caption, she described her friendship with Coughlin as a young girl who would hang around the ice rink.

Maria on Ice

A young figure skating hopeful by the username “Maria On Ice” posted a photo of herself with Coughlin on a skating rink. She thanked the icon for “inspiring” her, and asked him to rest in peace.

Mike

Finally, TV producer and sports blogger “Smooth Mike” posted a memorial to Coughlin in an album on Instagram. Mike focused on the allegations against Coughlin, encouraging followers to take his passing as a lesson in the dangers of trying people in the court of public opinion.

“Two-time US champion John Coughlin was found dead of an apparent suicide,” he wrote. “Regardless of the allegations, everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, not public opinion. We will never know the reasons why the allegations were made because he chose to take his own life. That makes this a tragedy on all sides. Condolences to his family.”