TV Show Host Has Wardrobe Malfunction, Comes Close to Baring Breasts on Live Show

Francisca Lachapel of Univision’s Despierta America almost revealed her breasts on live television when one of her outfits came undone.

The 28-year-old Dominican host was running in place while rocking a skintight superhero suit during a comedy sketch when her zipper snapped. Her top then opened to give viewers a glimpse at her pink bra, and Lachapel soon noticed that her lingerie was being exposed for all to see on national television.

When Lachapel, a former beauty queen, looked down and saw that her bra was showing, she kept running until the camera stopped rolling. She later spoke out about the wardrobe malfunction on Despierta America with co-host Ana Patricia Gámez to detail how embarrassed she was about the unfortunate moment.

“I started running and my zipper went down,” she said, “I didn’t notice and the director told me in my ear: ‘Be careful with your bra.’ “

Gámez then joked that the “gentlemen will be very happy” about the malfunction.

“No, Ana!” Lachapel said, “I’m so ashamed!”

