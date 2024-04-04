Fox TV Anchor's Tesla Car Stolen, Police Chase Ensues

The local favorite ended up becoming the center of the story in this chase.

Fox 11 anchor Susan Hirasuna found herself at the center of a recent story after her Tesla was stolen. While the local anchor was attending a concert in downtown Los Angeles, she found her car gone and soon found it was in the middle of a chase.

Instead of calling the police and reporting the stolen vehicle, she went to the LAPD admin building on Main St. to file it. Upon arrival, she found that police had already tried to stop the vehicle for reckless driving but she also found that her app was tracking the car.

Once these dots were connected, Hirasuna told police to just follow the vehicle because she noticed it was low on battery and would shut down within 15 miles of range. A suspect was arrested and three other people were also in the vehicle.

"This certainly changes my perspective on how to park my car," Hirasuna said, reporting her own story with her co-hosts on Fox 11. "I'm going to put it in valet mode, which wouldn't give them access to the trunk. Everything in my car is gone. And it means they couldn't drive that fast."

LAPD also discovered that one of the suspects may have been connected to an assault earlier in the night involving a person struck with an axe. There was blood found on the inside of the passenger door and the vehicle was impounded.

The anchor ran down the details and even shared some footage from the scene of the arrest with her Fox 11 colleagues. It is wild how she told the police to not use the pit maneuver on her car to stop the suspects.