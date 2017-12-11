Fox Sought Actors to Be Los Angeles Rams Fans for Eagles Game

FOX gave aspiring actors the opportunity to show off their talents this weekend, as the company reportedly sought out actors to play Los Angeles Rams fans at a real-life game.

“We’re looking for LA’s biggest NFL fans to be a part of #NFLSunday’s Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles Pre Game Show! Calling all LA Rams fans!” a casting notice from the company read, according to THR. “Come out, bring your spirit, your best NFL gear & join us for NFL on Fox this Sunday!”

The company reportedly posted the casting notice on projectcasting.com, but it was unclear if the actors were actually admitted to the game as the event description was eventually changed to reflect that it was “sold out.”

Unfortunately, the Rams have reportedly suffered from a significant number of empty seats in their home field stadium at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, even though they have a record of 9-2 which puts them at the top of the NFC West division.

The Rams’ were founded in Cleveland, Ohio, back in 1936. In 1946 they moved to Los Angeles and then moved again to St. Louis, Missouri in 1994.

While is St. Louis, the Rams enjoyed their only ever Super Bowl win. In 1999 they went up against the newly-named Tennessee Titans and emerged victorious.

Last year, the Rams filed to move back to Los Angeles, a move that has been somewhat controversial among fans, but has seen the team excel nonetheless.