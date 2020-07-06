Fox News Edits Donald Trump out of Photo Showing Melania Trump Next to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell

Fox News displayed the viral photo that has made its way across social media showing Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, standing alongside Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell. The latter was arrested on Friday on sex abuse charges.

Maxwell was a confidante of Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender and faced federal charges for sex trafficking of minors in both New York and Florida before eventually being found dead in his jail cell last August. Maxwell dated Epstein and worked alongside him for more than a decade and allegedly helped him in his trafficking. After news of her arrest, a photo showing all four people began to sweep across the Internet. Fox News displayed the image but opted to cut out the president from the broadcast.

Fox News cropped Donald Trump out of a photo it broadcast of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Melania. (Fox News screencap on left; original photo on right -- h/t to @ScottSCroker) pic.twitter.com/TVc7nTUvde — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 5, 2020

