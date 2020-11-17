Fox News Anchor Eric Shawn Pushes Back Against Donald Trump's 'Baseless' Voter Fraud Claims
Fox News anchor Eric Shawn recently pushed back against Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, calling them "baseless" and saying "there is no evidence of any widespread fraud." During a segment on Sunday, Shawn interviewed multiple election experts and even spoke with Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt, who is a Republican. Pennsylvania is just one state that Trump has claimed mass voter fraud led Joe Biden to win, though experts agreed that there was no evidence of voter fraud.
All the experts also agreed that the election was freely executed and that any claims to the contrary are mere unfounded conspiracy theories. "Election officials across the country insist as of today, there is no evidence of any widespread fraud affecting the outcome of the presidential election," Shawn stated on Sunday. "That our precious democracy was not tampered with and that as such, baseless and false claims are an insult to the thousands of elections officials and workers across the country who we have seen dedicating themselves 24/7 to ensure a fair and free election for all of us."
Must watch!
After Maria Bartiromo devoted her entire show this morning to promoting Trump's Dominion conspiracy, Fox News anchor Eric Shawn debunks it and other voter fraud claims, declaring that "such baseless and false claims are an insult" to election officials and workers. pic.twitter.com/ksM2hGIJqn— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 15, 2020
Notably, Shawn is the same Fox News reporter who went viral on Election day, after firmly stating on-camera that Trump's allegations of poll watchers being denied the right to view ballot counting were "just not true."
I'm pretty sure that Fox News has realized the danger of undermining the electoral process and having left turn in the country. Undermining elections is the first step to a Chavez-like dictatorship, where "elections" still happen.— Hernan Soulages 🤔📊 (@elacuariano_ar) November 16, 2020
Other Fox News hosts have not been as quick to accept what election experts are saying about the lack of evidence for voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election. Recently, Tucker Carlson claimed that the Georgia election had a high number of votes cast by deceased citizens.prevnext
I'm pretty sure that Fox News has realized the danger of undermining the electoral process and having left turn in the country. Undermining elections is the first step to a Chavez-like dictatorship, where "elections" still happen.— Hernan Soulages 🤔📊 (@elacuariano_ar) November 16, 2020
Carlson cited one in particular who he believed there to be proof of fraud. "No one quite embodies that story like James Blalock of Covington, Georgia. Mr. Blalock was a mailman for 33 years, until he passed away in 2006," Carlson said Thursday.prevnext
Why haven’t educated & experienced @GOP pulled their heads out of the sand? Well @LindseyGrahamSC @SenatorCollins @tedcruz @SenJohnKennedy— Thomas Feller (@LoveLogCabins) November 15, 2020
"Fourteen years later, according to state records, he was still mailing things. James Blalock cast a ballot in last week's election," Tucker continued. However, a local news station investigated the claim and discovered that it was actually Blalock's widow who had voted and not the late Georgian.prevnext
This guy was the Fox reporter present in voting site in Pennsylvania. He debunked in real time many Trump campaign lies because he was there inside the building— konzowaise (@konzowaise1) November 15, 2020
Carlson subsequently issued an apology. "One of the people who voted in last week's election isn't dead," he said. "James Blalock is still dead."prevnext
November 15, 2020
Carlson added, "We told you about him, but it was his wife who voted. She voted as Mrs. James Blalock. It's old-fashioned, and we missed it."prevnext
Thank you, Eric Shawn 🇺🇸— Deborah Leigh (@debleigh24) November 15, 2020
"It was Mrs. James Blalock," Carlson went on to say. "So apologies for that, and of course we're always going to correct when we're wrong, and we were."prevnext
Well done Fox News, the truth will out. Joe Biden won the election Donald Trump lost fair and square.— Fitzjimi (@fitzjimi) November 15, 2020
Carlson added that he believes there was still a high number of votes cast by deceased Americans, but that he concedes Blalock was not one of them. He did not provide further credible evidence regarding other alleged cases.prev