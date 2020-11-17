Fox News Anchor Eric Shawn Pushes Back Against Donald Trump's 'Baseless' Voter Fraud Claims

Fox News anchor Eric Shawn recently pushed back against Donald Trump's voter fraud claims, calling them "baseless" and saying "there is no evidence of any widespread fraud." During a segment on Sunday, Shawn interviewed multiple election experts and even spoke with Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt, who is a Republican. Pennsylvania is just one state that Trump has claimed mass voter fraud led Joe Biden to win, though experts agreed that there was no evidence of voter fraud.

All the experts also agreed that the election was freely executed and that any claims to the contrary are mere unfounded conspiracy theories. "Election officials across the country insist as of today, there is no evidence of any widespread fraud affecting the outcome of the presidential election," Shawn stated on Sunday. "That our precious democracy was not tampered with and that as such, baseless and false claims are an insult to the thousands of elections officials and workers across the country who we have seen dedicating themselves 24/7 to ensure a fair and free election for all of us."

Must watch! After Maria Bartiromo devoted her entire show this morning to promoting Trump's Dominion conspiracy, Fox News anchor Eric Shawn debunks it and other voter fraud claims, declaring that "such baseless and false claims are an insult" to election officials and workers. pic.twitter.com/ksM2hGIJqn — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 15, 2020

Notably, Shawn is the same Fox News reporter who went viral on Election day, after firmly stating on-camera that Trump's allegations of poll watchers being denied the right to view ballot counting were "just not true."