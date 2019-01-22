Fox News Anchor Bret Baier and Family Hospitalized After Car Crash

Fox News journalist Bret Baier and his family were involved in a serious car crash on Monday on icy Montana roads that left their car flipped.

The 48-year-old said he and his family were “banged up, but alive” in a statement, crediting the quick work of a kind passerby and first responders for jumping in to help him, his wife Amy of 14 years and their two young sons, 11-year-old Paul and 8-year-old Daniel. The family was reportedly taken to the hospital and have since been released.

The Baiers had been skiing over the weekend and were heading to the airport when the crash occurred.

“After a weekend of skiing with my wife and two boys in Montana, driving to the airport Monday morning on icy roads, we were involved in a major car crash,” the Special Report anchor said in a statement.

“Thanks to a man driving by named Zach who stopped and helped, we were able to climb out of the flipped car. And thanks to the first responders and Montana Highway Patrol — we made it to the hospital quickly.

“We are very grateful to all of those who helped us out. My advice to everyone is to always wear your seatbelt and to count your blessings everyday,” he said.

Shortly after the crash on Monday afternoon, Baier tweeted, “Don’t take anything for granted — every day is a blessing — and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that — before something does it for you,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #countyourblessings.

Don’t take anything for granted – every day is a blessing – and family is everything. It’s always good to remind yourself of that – before something does it for you. #countyourblessings — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 21, 2019

Stephen Colbert, who was scheduled to have Baier on his late-night show Tuesday night, described the accident in grim language, saying “jaws of life” were needed to get Baier out of the vehicle.

“They were all in the hospital but they’re going to be OK. And we just want to say: We hope you’re doing better,” The Late Show host said.

He continued, “Bret’s message to everyone out there is: They’re going to be OK, thank you for your thoughts and prayers for him and his family and, please, wear your seatbelt. It makes a difference.”

It’s unclear when Baier, who recently celebrated 10 years at the 6 p.m. Special Report anchor desk and signed a new multiyear deal with Fox News, will return to his duties on air. The New Jersey native began his career at Fox News Channel’s Atlanta station in 1998.