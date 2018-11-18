Formula 3 Driver Sophia Floersch, 17, Suffers Spinal Injury After Major Crash

A Formula 3 driver was rushed to the hospital with a spinal fracture following a horrific crash at the Macau Grand Prix in China.

According to CNN, 17-year-old German driver, Sophia Floersch lost control of her car, which skidded toward the corner at a high-speed rate before going airborne and flying into the catch-fence where media and track marshals were stationed.

Terrifying! A crash in the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix has to be seen to be believed. Early reports suggest everyone involved survived. pic.twitter.com/jc4TXOdNn0 — Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) November 18, 2018

Following the frightening crash, authorities rushed Floersch to the hospital, where doctors revealed she had suffered a spinal fracture. Accompanied by her father, Alexander, medical reports further stated how Floersch was conscious and her vital signs were stable.

In horrifying video captured by Herald Sun Sport with multiple angles, the teenage driver can be seen losing control of her Van Amersfoort Racing Dallara-Mercedes car on the fourth lap and flying over competitors before slamming into the track fence. Before she lost control and reached the brake area of the tight corner, the teenage driver was reportedly traveling 276.2 km/h.

In addition to Floersch being rushed to the hospital, four others were injured in the crash during the fourth lap, including a second driver, Sho Tsuboi, two members of the media and a track marshal. Tsuboi was taken to hospital with pain in his lower back; while the first photographer, Minami Hiroyuki is dealing with a concussion; the second photographer, Chan Weng Wang has a lacerated liver; and track marshal, Chan Cha has cuts and a broken bone in his face.

Floersch, who turns 18 in less than two weeks, took to Twitter to give fans an update of how she was doing following the terrifying crash.

Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorow morning. Thanks to the @fia and @hwaag_official @MercedesAMGF1 who are taking great care of me.

Thanks to everybody for the Supporting messages.

Update soon. — Sophia Floersch (@SophiaFloersch) November 18, 2018

“Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorrow (sic) morning. Thanks to the [FIA] and [HWA AG] [Mercedes F1] who are taking great care of me. Thanks to everybody for the Supporting messages. Update soon,” she wrote.

The race, which was won eventually by 19-year-old Dan Ticktum of London, was delayed for over one hour to repair the barrier and tend to the injured parties.

Earlier this year, Canadian driver, Robert Wickens suffered a fractured spinal cord in a horrifying IndyCar crash that left the promising driver paralyzed from the waist down. Wickens took to social media last month to share video of himself explaining the true extent of his injuries.

“Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today. My upper body is getting stronger and stronger and hopefully I’ll be able to do it unassisted soon,” he wrote alongside the Instagram video. “The reality is I am far away from walking on my own. Some people are a bit confused with the severity of my injury, so I wanted let you know the reality of it. I’ve never worked harder for anything in my life, and I am giving it all I’ve got to spark those nerves in my legs.”

Photo credit: Herald Sun Sport / Christian Marquardt, Getty Images