Former ‘View’ Co-Host Rosie O’Donnell’s Joyous Tweets About Donald Trump Impeachment Has Social Media Chiming In

Rosie O’Donnell took to Twitter to celebrate the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday night, sending her Twitter followers into a tizzy in the meantime. The former co-host of The View shared several joyous tweets leading up to the vote from the House of Representatives as well as several after the vote was official.

In one tweet, she wished her followers “Happy impeachment day.” In another, she called Trump a “terrorist.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After the house voted, she shared a screenshot of a headline of the news and wrote, “done. amen. god bless America.”

“happy impeachment AMERICA,” she wrote Thursday morning, adding the hashtag “best day ever.”

While many of O’Donnell’s Twitter followers rejoiced alongside her, others voiced their support for the president.

“Amen!” one Twitter user wrote. “My 12 year old son and I are crying!!! Proud to be American!” someone else said.

“Hallelujah!!” one person said.

“Low IQ Rosie,” one troll responded, mimicking a frequent callout from Trump.

“It’s a sad day,” someone else said. Another simply said, “#TRUMP2020.”

Others wondered if O’Donnell was aware that Trump is not required to leave office unless the majority of the Republican-majority Senate votes him out after an upcoming trial.

“Doesn’t matter Senate will shoot it down,” one user responded.

“I don’t think she realizes it goes to senate now where they will run a trial and or vote to acquit him,” one person said. “He is not out of office just yet.”

Trump and O’Donnell have a longstanding feud dating back to 2006 when O’Donnell criticized Trump’s decision as co-owner of the Miss USA pageant not to fire Miss USA Tara Conner following revelations of drug use, underage drinking and sexual activity. On The View, she called Trump a “snake-oil salesman on Little House on the Prairie” and slammed his multiple marriages.

After that, Trump fired back via PEOPLE and called her “a real loser” and “a woman out of control.”

The two traded barbs for years, with O’Donnell saying in 2014 that “the Trump stuff” consisted of “the most bullying I ever experienced in my life, including as a child.”

In 2015, when Fox News host and Republican presidential primary debate moderator Megan Kelly asked Trump about his use of language like “fat pigs,” “dogs,” “slobs” and “disgusting animals” to describe women, he replied, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

Wednesday night, the House voted to impeach Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, with the vote mostly following party lines. There were just two Democratic outliers who voted no on the article of abuse of power and three who voted no on obstruction of Congress. No Republicans voted in favor of either article.

While the impeachment means that Trump has been formally indicted on those articles, he is now set to stand trial in January 2020. There, it would take 67 votes from the Senate to remove him from office, which is highly unlikely considering Republicans still hold the majority with 53 seats compared to the Democrats’ 45.

Photo credit: Frederick M. Brown / Getty, Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / Getty