Former President Jimmy Carter Recovering From Brain Surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter is reported to be currently recovering in the hospital, after undergoing brain surgery Tuesday morning. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, a spokesperson stated that “there were no complications from the surgery,” but added that Carter is “expected to remain at the hospital for observation.” The former president was admitted to the hospital on Monday night, and underwent a “procedure to relieve pressure on his brain from a subdural hematoma,” which was caused by some recent falls he suffered.

Many social media users have since been sending love and support out to Carter and his family, with one tweeting to the Carter Center, “Let President Carter and his wife know that thousands of us are pulling for him and surrounding them both with our love, respect and affection.”

“Praying for his good health. America still needs his strength of character that is sorely lacking in our civil discourse. God grant you a speedy recovery,” another person wrote.

“Your example inspired me to volunteer my time to help others, which changed my life in so many ways. For that I will always be grateful, and will always wish you well,” someone else said. “Get well soon, good sir, and thank you.”

“Our love and support goes out to Jeff, Annette and the boys with whom we became friends 30 years ago. Jimmy is living his beliefs and we’ve been walking alongside him all along, a great example for me and my boys,” one other fan commented.

At this time, it is unknown when the former president will be released from the hospital.