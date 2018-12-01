Former President George H.W. Bush Mourned on Social Media

Americans across the country remembered the life and service of former President George H.W. Bush following his death at age 94 on Friday.

Many posted condolences on Twitter to the president’s family, just months after the death of his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, who died on April 17 at age 92. The couple were married for 73 years.

“God bless the Bush Family tonight. Losing a Grandma and Grandpa in this span is heartbreaking. Thank you for your service, 41. RIP,” one Twitter user wrote, with others echoing the sentiment with their own messages on social media.

“Eternal rest grant unto George HW Bush, Lord. May perpetual light shine upon him,” a user wrote.

“RIP President George H.W. Bush …. Sending prayers for the whole Bush family,” another added.

“Rest In Peace to a great man, George H. W. Bush. Thank you for everything you’ve done for the U.S.,” another wrote.

Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, also shared a statement from Bush’s son, President George W. Bush.

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died,” the statement reads. “George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens.”

Even some who did not agree with Bush’s Republican policies, still remembered his impact on the country.

Bush died after several recent health complications. On April 23, his spokesman said he was rushed to Houston Methodist Hospital “after contracting an infection that spread to his blood.”

Bush is survived by his children — President George W. Bush, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, Neil Bush, Marvin Bush and Dorothy Bush Koch — and his brother, Jonathan James Bush. Bush and Barbara Bush’s second child, Robin Bush, died at age 3 from leukemia in 1953.

Other members of the Bush family include Bush’s granddaughter, TODAY Show contributor Jenna Bush Hager and former Access Hollywood anchor Billy Bush.

Bush was born in Milton, Massachusetts and spent much of his life in public service. After serving as a Navy pilot in World War II, Bush studied at Yale. He then relocated his family to Texas, where he began a career in the oil business. In 1963, he entered political life in Texas, and finally reached Washington as a member of the House in 1967.

Bush went on to serve in every Republican administration before his own presidency, working as the Ambassador to the U.N. under President Richard Nixon, Ambassador to China and CIA Director for President Gerald R. Ford and Vice President for President Ronald Reagan. In 1988, he was elected President and served for one term before losing to President Bill Clinton.

The president was also only the second to also be the father of another president. His eldest son, President George W. Bush, served from 2001 to 2009.

Clinton and Bush later formed a surprising partnership after Clinton completed his two terms. They worked together to raise funds for victims of the 2004 tsunami and Hurricane Katrina. Clinton later became friends with President George W. Bush, working together to help rebuilt Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

Photo credit: David Hume Kennerly/GettyImages