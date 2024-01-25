Ford Recalling Almost 2 Million SUVs

Ford has recalled almost 1.9 million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. due to a trim piece that can fly off and cause a safety hazard. In response to U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports of safety issues, federal safety regulators published the recall on Monday. The product recall applies to Explorer models from 2011 to 2019.

According to documents posted by the NHTSA on Wednesday, per the Associated Press, clips holding the trim covering the roof supports near the windshield can come loose. If this happens, the trim piece can fly off, increasing the risk of an accident.

As a result of receiving 164 consumer complaints about the problem, U.S. regulators opened an investigation into the issue last January, while Canadian regulators inquired about the issue as well.

Ford, according to documents, originally decided not to issue a recall of the part due to its low mass, but it opted to issue the recall after U.S. regulators determined that the problem posed a safety hazard.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday that it expects only 5% of the recalled Explorers to be impacted by the problem and is encouraging owners to contact the dealer for an inspection when parts become available.

"We expect only 5% of the vehicle population to be affected and encourage customers to contact their dealership for an inspection when parts are available," Maria Buczkowski, a Ford spokesperson, told USA Today Wednesday via email. "At that point, customers will have free access to mobile repair and pick-up-and-delivery services at participating dealerships."

The company stated in documents that it is aware of an estimated 568 consumer complaints and more than 14,000 warranty claims alleging that the parts were missing or detached. The company states that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will inspect the trim pieces to ensure that the clips are engaged and will also apply adhesive to hold them in place for no additional cost to the consumer. According to federal safety regulators, owners will begin receiving letters informing them that their vehicles are at risk of a safety problem starting March 13, 2024.

The owners of these cars can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The recall number for these is 24S02. They can also visit www.nhtsa.gov to obtain further information or contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236