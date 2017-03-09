For Anyone Who’s Ever Lost A Child, This Photo Brings Hope

After enduring six miscarriages, an expectant mother celebrated her rainbow baby with a breathtaking maternity photo.

In August, Kevin Mahoney asked photographer JoAnn Marrero to take pictures of his wife, Jessica, who was pregnant with the couple’s second child. The Connecticut parents struggled with fertility issues after having their first child, a son named Corbin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Jessica and Kevin tried to have another baby, the mom suffered six miscarriages. After so much loss, this rainbow baby represents a glimmer of hope for the family.

When Kevin tapped JoAnn for his wife’s maternity shoot, the photographer knew she had to do something “extra special” for the family. She and Jessica emailed back and forth and ultimately decided to celebrate this happy time with a fun photo shoot.

Working with her mentor Mary Maloney, JoAnn organized an outdoor shoot that would incorporate a literal rainbow, formed with colored smoke bombs.

“It was quite the explosive surprise and really funny!” JoAnn told HuffPost. “One by one each smoke bomb was set (and not without some duds too), with each burst of color we watched this portrait coming to life.”

Admittedly, the photo shoot was also quite messy ― with lots of coughing, stained clothes and colorful residue in everyone’s hair and nostrils, the photographer added.

But, she said, it was all worth it. “Through it all, Jess stood with composure and her pregnancy glow came shining through, along with a whole lot of laughter,” she recalled. “This was definitely her moment ― such a proud mother-to-be for the second time.”

>> Read more: The Health Condition That Puts You At Risk For Miscarriage

To read the rest of the article from Huffington Post, click here!