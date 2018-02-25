Student Shares Video of Gunshots During Florida School Shooting

A student inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has shared video of the active shooter inside the school on Wednesday afternoon.

The unidentified student recorded several gunshots being fired inside the school using the social media application Snapchat. The video was then shared with a local CBS affiliate Action News Jax.

In the clip, the recording student and several others are laying/crouching down inside a classroom. At least twenty shots ring out nearby as the teenagers panic and fear for their lives.

“Our f—ing school is being shot up,” the student captions the clip.

The Snapchat video is then followed with a photo taken inside the classroom. It shows a computer screen with multiple bullet holes in it.

At least 14 people were injured in the mass shooting. Police are still investigating the scene, but they have apprehended the suspect, 18-year-old Nicolas de Jesus Cruz. Authorities arrested him without incident at a townhouse located in Pelican Pointe at Wyndham Lakes in Coral Springs, Florida.

Cruz was a former student of the school but was reportedly asked to leave late last spring after threatening students.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” math teacher Jim Gard told The Miami Herald. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

Two Instagram accounts reportedly belonging to Cruz had shared numerous photos of guns, knives and other weapons in recent months.