Student Haunted by Florida School Shooting: ‘I Cannot Stop Hearing the Sound of the Gun’

A survivor of the Florida school shooting says that she “cannot stop hearing the sound of the gun.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida just minutes before dismissal. Armed with an AR-15 rifles and several magazines of ammunition, he pulled the fire alarm and opened fire as students began filing into the hallways.

The shooting, which claimed 17 lives and wounded 14 more, marking the third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, is a moment that student Morgan Williams says she will never forget.

“I cannot stop hearing the sound of the gun as he walked down my hallway. I cannot unsee my classmates who were shot get carried out by police. I cannot unsee the bodies on the floor. Please keep in mind the horror of what we’ve gone through today,” Williams wrote on Twitter.

It’s a sentiment being expressed by many survivors of the deadly shooting.

On Thursday, a group of four students sat down with CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor to detail the “very scary” moments of the shooting, some of the students having witnessed their friends and teachers being shot.

“We went downstairs they were screaming, ‘Code red, code red,’ and they were saying, ‘Keep on going, go back up,’” sophomore Ariana Calamia told Glor. “It was hard to believe that someone – an individual – would have this much power.”

“I didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to one of my best friends,” student Jack Haimowitz said. “And I got to find out this morning that he didn’t make it. I have to think what I am going to wear to his funeral now.”

In an effort to help grieving students, parents, and teachers, comfort dogs have been brought to Parkland, Florida. The dogs attended a vigil for those who lost their lives on Thursday night.