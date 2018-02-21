Miley Cyrus Weighs in on Florida School Shooting: Gun Violence ‘MUST Stop’

Miley Cyrus is joining forces with people aiming to bring an end to gun violence.

The singer took to Instagram after the tragic school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to encourage politicians and Americans to not stay silent.

“Don’t let today become yesterday… don’t let tomorrow pass by… everyday that fades is a wasted one, as are the valuable lives lost by gun violence. It MUST stop,” Cyrus wrote on the post.

“What are going to do about it? Never give up. Text ACT 644-33 to begin the end!”

The photo The Voice judge shared read: Yesterday. Was the time to do something about. Gun Violence.

Cyrus faced backlash for her social media posts back in November, also related to gun control after a mass shooting at a Texas church.

“This isn’t fair, this isn’t right, this isn’t just, this isn’t human!” Cyrus wrote. “This is a TERRORIST act by a WHITE AMERICAN MAN! I am heartbroken [and] embarrassed. Mortified by our country [and] it’s s—-y system, lack of control/laws! This does NOT HAVE or NEED to happen! It’s devastatingly disgusting!”

She then added that she hopes this attack, which killed 26 people and injured 20 others, will finally be a wake up to Americans.

“They say it gets worst before it gets better in some cases [and] I wish on every star that this is the worst of it!” she wrote. “I continue to be hopeful that enough is enough and the eyes of the ignorant will open and realize that (gun) VIOLENCE has to stop!”

Three months later, Cyrus posted in response to 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opening fire at the high school he had been expelled from in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people.

Cyrus joins Kim Kardashian, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik and many other stars who have spoken about the need for a change in gun laws in the US.

“There are many things I want to say about mass shooting and [gun control] that a few posts on social media can’t convey,” Bialik wrote on social media. “I’m posting a video this weekend about actions we can all take as concerned citizens to make a positive change in our country. We can do this together.”

Bialik added, “Sick of leaders doing nothing to fight gun violence? So are we. Let’s work together and [Throw them out].”