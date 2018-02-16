Florida Holds First Funerals for School Shooting Victims

The first funerals for the 17 victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, were held on Friday honoring 18-year-old Meadow Pollack and 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff.

According to reports, Pollack’s grieving father Andrew Pollack shouted “You killed my kid!” as he looked down at his daughter’s coffin, referring to the 19-year-old shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My kid is dead,” Pollack said during the ceremony. “This is just unimaginable that I will never see my princess again.

Alhadeff’s mother, Lori Alhadeff, made headlines on Thursday when she delivered an impassioned speech to President Donald Trump during a television interview.

“How do we allow a gunman to come into our children’s school?” Alhadeff said during an interview with CNN. “How do they get through security? You can stop guns from getting into these children’s hands! Put metal detectors at every entrance to the school!” What can you do? You can do a lot. This is not fair to our families that our children go to school and have to get killed!”

Alhadeff also posted a grieving social media post hours after she learned of his daughter’s death.

“A knife is stabbed in my heart,” Alhadeff wrote. “I wish I could of taken those bullets for you. I will always love you and your memory will live on forever. Please kiss your children, tell them you love them, stand by them no matter what they want to be.”

Alhadeff played on the school’s soccer team. Pollack, a senior, had recently been accepted to Lynn University in Boca Raton.

On Wednesday 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire inside Marjorly Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 14 students and three teachers.

Cruz escaped the building as the students panicked but was arrested within hours of the attack. He confessed to the crimes during the initial interrogation process and was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday.

Another funeral for 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg has been scheduled for Sunday. The remaining 14 funerals have yet to be organized.

Photos from Friday’s two services can be found here.