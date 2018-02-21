Watch President Trump Hold Listening Session With Victims of School Shootings

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he would be holding a live listening session with victims of school shootings.

The live feed can be seen below.

The session was held inside the White House, where numerous victims from the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that took place on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida were in attendance.

“We’re going to do something about this horrible situation that’s going on,” Trump said to open the session.

A number of Stoneman Douglas students and parents gave passionate speeches toward the President, offering up ideas on what can be done about guns in schools and gun control in the United States.

“There needs to be significant change in this country, because this has to never happen again,” student Justin Gruber said.

“I’m very angry that this happened, because it keeps happening,” Andrew Pollack, father of 18-year-old victim Meadom Pollack, said. “9/11 happened once, and they fixed everything. How many schools, how many children have to get shot? It stops here with this administration and me. I’m not going to sleep until it’s fixed. And Mr. President, we’re going to fix it. I’m going to fix it. I’m not going to rest.”

“I don’t understand,” student Samuel Zeif said with tears in his eyes. “I turned 18 the day after. (I) woke up to the news that my best friend was gone. And I don’t understand how I can still go into a store and buy a weapon of war, an AR(-15)? How is is that easy? To buy this type of weapon. How have we not stopped this after Columbine, after Sandy Hook?”

“I’m sitting with a mother that lost her son,” Zeif continued. “It’s still happening. In Australia there was a shooting at a school in 1999. You know after that they took a lot of ideas, they put legislation together, and they stopped it. Can anyone here guess how many shootings there have been in schools since then in Australia? Zero.”

President Trump concluded the session by promising to find a solution.

“It’s very complex, but we’re going to find a solution,” Trump said. “We have been looking at this issue for a long time, too long as far as I’m concerned. And you’ll be back, but you’ll be back in a much more positive light. We will get there. If you have any suggestions, if you haveve any feelings as to what we should do because there are many different ideas. Some, I guess, are good, some aren’t good. Some are very stringent, as you understand.