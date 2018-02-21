Florida School Shooting Survivor Slams Donald Trump Jr. for Calling Him a ‘Crisis Actor’

A Florida school shooting survivor has branded Donald Trump Jr. “immature, rude, and inhuman” after the president’s son liked a tweet suggesting that the teenager was a “crisis actor.”

On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. liked two tweets peddling a conspiracy theory suggesting that David Hogg, a 17-year-old survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was really a “crisis actor” who hadn’t been at the school at all.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tweet was posted by an anonymous account going by the name of Thomas Paine and connected to a small, independent conservative news network that investigates many conspiracy theories. “VIDEO: Outspoken Trump-Hating School Shooting Survivor is Son of FBI Agent; MSM [mainstream media] Helps Prop Up Incompetent Bureau,” the tweet read. It included a link to the outlet’s website, where an anonymous writer postulated about the legitimacy of Hogg’s story.

Hogg is now speaking out against the president’s son’s actions, claiming that they are “inhuman.”

“It’s a testament to the sick immaturity and broken state of our government when these people feel the need to pedal conspiracy theories about people that were in a school shooting where 17 people died and it just makes me sick,” Hogg told BuzzFeed News. “It’s immature, rude, and inhuman for these people to destroy the people trying to prevent the death of the future of America because they won’t.”

Hogg, along with several other student survivors of the shooting at the Parkland, Florida high school that claimed 17 lives, have become leading voices in a movement lobbying for a change in not only Florida’s gun laws, but also the country’s gun laws. He made several videos on his phone as he and his classmates hid in a closet from Nikolas Cruz, the expelled student who terrorized their school with an AR-15 assault rifle, and has given eloquent interviews about his experience on cable news.

Hogg and other students have helped plan multiple nationwide organized school walkouts. On Tuesday, a group of 100 students from the high school boarded buses and traveled 400 miles to Tallahassee, the state’s capital, to urge lawmakers to take actions to prevent another massacre. He and other students have sworn that their school will be the last to experience a mass shooting in America.