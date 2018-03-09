All 17 Who Survived Nikolas Cruz’s Bullets

For the first time since the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the names of all 17 people injured in the attack have been released.

On Wednesday, March 7, as part of the indictment of confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz that charges him with 17 counts of premeditated first-degree murder and 17-counts of attempted first-degree murder, a complete list of those wounded in the Parkland, Florida shooting was released, the Sun Sentinel reports.

Among those wounded is a language arts teacher, a student who used his body as a barricade, and a teenager who credits her life to the advice that her friend gave her just moments before being shot.

Samantha Fuentes

Samantha Fuentes, 18, was shot multiple times in both legs and suffered shrapnel wounds to her legs and face, including a piece of shrapnel behind her right eye.



While recovering in the hospital, Fuentes said that a phone call she had with the president while in the hospital left her feeling as though Trump’s condolences were insincere.



“He said he heard that I was a big fan of his, and then he said, ‘I’m a big fan of yours too.’ I’m pretty sure he made that up,” Fuentes told The New York Times, adding that Trump called confessed gunman Nikolas Cruz a “sick puppy” and said “oh boy, oh boy, oh boy,’ like, seven times.”



“Talking to the president, I’ve never been so unimpressed by a person in my life. He didn’t make me feel better in the slightest,” she added.

Daniela Menescal

Shot in the back and in the leg after Nikolas Cruz entered her classroom and opened fire, killing two of her classmates, 15-year-old Daniela Menescal said that it’s a miracle she’s still alive.



Despite the trauma she has endured and the friends she has lost, she told local station ABC 10 News that she forgives Cruz.



“In the back of his mind, God is with him and I know that we all deserve a second chance, and that even for all that he caused, we forgive him. I forgive him,” Menescal said.

Alexander Dworet

Alexander Dworet, 15, was grazed in the back of the head during the shooting. His brother, Nicholas Dworet, a senior at the high school who had just received a scholarship to swim at Indiana University, was killed.

Isabel Chequer

A junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Isabel Chequer suffered two bullet wounds but was released from the hospital the same day as the shooting.



“They were non-life-threatening,” her father, Amin Chequer, told the Sun Sentinel following the shooting. “She was home by 9 or 10 that night.”

Stacey Lynn Lippel

Stacey Lynn Lippel, 50, a language arts teacher, was grazed in the arm by a bullet after unlocking her door to allow fleeing students in.



She described hearing a “popping sound” while students in her creative writing class wrote love letters on the afternoon of the shooting. She said that a “barrage of bullets” being fired followed.



“I don’t know how many kids were in there, but I just started pulling them in and shouting at them to get in the room,” Lippel told ABC News. “Had I not re-locked it, the shooter could have come right into my door.”

Samantha Grady

Junior Samantha Grady credits her survival to the advice that her best friend gave her just moments before Cruz began firing into their classroom.



Crouched by a bookshelf with her friend, 17-year-old Helena Ramsey, in the classroom where they were taking a class about the Holocaust, Ramsey told Samantha to use the books to shield herself.



“‘Grab a book. Grab a book.’ It was a tiny book, but I took it and held it up,” Samantha recalled in an interview with the Today Show.



Grady only suffered superficial wounds. Her friend, Helena Ramsey, lost her life.

Madeleine Wilford

A 17-year-old junior and player on Stoneman Douglas’ girls basketball team, Madeleine Wilford’s survival has been described as a “miracle.”



Shot three times – “one that went through her back, crushing her ribs, piercing through her right lung and exiting through her stomach” and “several went through the shoulder and traveled the length of her right arm before exiting” – emergency responders initially believed her to be dead.



Lt. Laz Ojeda, who realized she was still alive, and made the decision that inarguably saved her life, choosing to take her to Broward Health North, an urgent-care facility only 12 miles from the crime scene, rather than the hospital 30 miles away, where policy dictated young patients should go.

Anthony Borges

Anthony Borges, a 15-year-old soccer player at Stoneman Douglas, has been hailed a hero after taking five bullets during the shooting. Borges was struck twice in his right leg, once in his left leg, and twice in his torso as he used his own body as a barricade to shield the 20 other students in the classroom he had been fleeing to.



“By the grace of God, he’s not No. 18,” his attorney, Alex Arreaza said. “But it’s going to be a tough recovery…It’s a miracle that we’re even talking about recovery.”



Borges, the only victim still in the hospital, was recently downgraded from fair to critical condition, a Broward Health spokeswoman Jennifer Smith said Thursday, CNN reports.



Borges is one of two students intending to sue Broward County Public Schools, Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ principal, and its school resource officer over the shooting.

Kyle Laman

Freshman Kyle Laman, 15, was hit in the ankle and foot during the shooting and was rushed to a nearby hospital for surgery, where they had to reconstruct his foot after a single bullet nearly ripped it off. Laman will need at least four surgeries to repair the damage to his leg, and at least a year of physical therapy and rehab before he can walk again.



He is the second student intending on suing.

Others

The remaining names on the list of those wounded in the shooting, all of whom had been shot, include Ashley Baez, Justin Colton, Marian Kabachenko, Kheshava Managapuram, Samantha Mayor, William Olson, Genesis Valentin, and Benjamin Wikander.