Will Florida Get Hit With These Next Two Storms?

Just a few days after Hurricane Irma tore through Florida, there are a couple more potential storms on the horizon.

NHC is watching 2 systems over the E Atlantic that have a high chance of formation during the next 5 days https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb #96L #97L pic.twitter.com/On3CkevJMu — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 14, 2017

The National Hurricane Center tweeted out a photo on Thursday afternoon, showing the current state of the Atlantic Ocean. Jose, which has now been downgraded from hurricane status, is sitting far to the east of Florida. If you look to the right, between Africa and South America, two more storms are starting to form.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The caption on the tweet revealed that the NHC is keeping an eye on those to systems, noting that there is a high chance that they will turn into actual storms over the next five days.

While these systems are still a long way off, and things constantly change at sea, the path they’re taking does seem to be a cause for concern. Similar to Irma, these systems are heading toward the islands in the Caribbean, potentially continuing on to the United States at some point.

These are definitely worth watching out for over the next couple of days, but you shouldn’t worry too much just yet. These systems need a chance to form into storms before a more accurate path can be predicted.

