President Trump Tweets Condolences to Families and Victims of Shooting at Florida High School

President Donald Trump has issued a statement following reports of an active shooter inside a Florida high school on Wednesday afternoon.

The President issued a message expressing his condolences for those injured at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland after a shooter opened gunfire on students and staff. There have been no confirmed deaths at this time, but more than 20 people have been reported as injured, according to Broward County Fire Rescue via local CNN affiliate WSVN.

“My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” Trump tweeted following the news.

Florida governor Rick Scott also issued a statement about the incident, revealing that he spoke with President Trump about the shooting.

“Just spoke with [POTUS] about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates,” Scott wrote on Twitter.

Broward County Sheriff Scott Isreal said the suspected shooter is in police custody, but authorities have not yet released the suspect’s name.

Broward Schools confirmed on social media that students at the school are being dismissed after a brief lockdown, but the scene remains active.

Aerial footage from WSVN showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school, being treated for injuries and moved to ambulances. Some students were seen sprinting out of the building with their backpacks as authorities with guns drawn swarmed the school, while others exited the building one by one with their hands on or above their heads.

Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are present at the school, including one tank and a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers.

After the shooter was apprehended as of 4:18 p.m. ET, Broward County Sheriff’s Department reported via Twitter there are at least 14 victims, who have been transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.