Melania Trump Tweets ‘Thoughts & Prayers’ to Families and Victims of Shooting at Florida High School

First Lady Melania Trump has taken to Twitter to tweet “thoughts & prayers” to families and victims of the shooting at a Florida high school.

My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018

“My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers,” the First Lady wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her tweet comes on the heels of one from her husband, Donald Trump, who wrote, “My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.”

As has been widely reported, an alleged shooter opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018

As soon as the news was released Twitter users took to the social media site to share their support and sympathy over the senseless act.

“Hoping everyone in the school shooting that’s ongoing in Florida are safe. Thinking of you all,” said one concerned news-watcher.

“Prayers go out to the families and students affected by the high school shooting in Florida,” tweeted another.

Thank you to First Lady ….❤️🙏❤️ — Demi Wu (@DemiWuflower) February 14, 2018

Many are expressing their frustration and fear about the situation.

“Again and again and again and again … and yet, nothing changes. And that, as a parent of a school shooting survivor, is what’s more maddening and upsetting,” said one woman. “Why don’t we value life more?”

According to Gun Violence Archive, 138 people have died from gun violence in Florida in 2018 alone. That number may now grow given the school shooting in Stoneman Douglas High School All of this is so so awful. — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) February 14, 2018

“Another school shooting in Florida.. this is so terrible. 20 people injured and the shooter is still active. I am so terrified to send my daughter to school,” tweeted a worried parent.

Once again, gun violence shatters lives with another school shooting. We need sensible gun control, like background checks and tracing of weapons. My heart breaks for the families affected & my thanks to the first responders in Florida — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) February 14, 2018

Not long after law enforcement arrived on scene, the Broward county school board begin tweeting information about the shooting.

“Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site,” they explained in their first tweet.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement and the District’s Special Investigative Unit are currently on site. The District will provide updates as more information becomes available, a subsequent tweet read.

The suspected shooter was captured shortly after 4 p.m. ET, according to the Broward County Sheriff.

In an update reported via Twitter, the department reported there are at least 14 victims, who have been transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.