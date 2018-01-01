Meet the First Baby Born in 2018, and Her Name Starts With an ‘A’

One family in New York City started the new year by welcoming the first baby born in 2018.

As the ball dropped and the clock struck midnight, little baby Ariana Shirin was just a minute away from coming into the world, the New York Daily News reports. Born at 12:01 a.m. at Flushing Hospital in Queens, Ariana, born to Tania Shirin, 25, is the first baby born in the new year.

“They’re probably just trying to get over the shock of having a baby on the first day of the year,” Dr. Andrew Rubin told the New York Post. “They’re very happy to have a little baby girl and she’s adorable, they’re just thrilled to be parents.”

The newborn weighs four pounds and 11.5 ounces and is 18 inches long.

The infant marks the second time that Flushing Hospital has delivered the first baby of the new year.