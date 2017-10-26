Firewalker Falls on Face After Stumbling on Coals

A video captured in India shows a woman falling face-first into a searing hot pit of coals.

The woman was halfway through the Hindu firewalking ceremony when she tripped on her Sari and fell face-first into the coals. Thankfully, onlookers were quick to jump into action and pull her to safety before she could suffer any further injuries. The New York Post reports that the woman only suffered minor burns from the incident.

According to The Sun, the dangerous ritual of walking on hot coals, known as Thimithi, is common in India during the months of November and December and is celebrated as an international Hindu festival. The firewalker prays to God that their wish will be fulfilled by the Goddess Draupati Amman, who, in the Mahābhārata epic, was the wife of the five Pandava brothers. In the epic, Draupati walked on fire to prove her adherence to righteous living.