Female Football Players In Raging Brawl During Game

Atlanta Steam players were steaming during a women’s tackle Legends Football League game against the Austin Acoustic, as a fight broke out between the players on May 5.

Tempers flared during the game, leading Austin’s Kendria Robinson responding to taunting from Atlanta’s Amber Clark. Robinson ducked to avoid swings from Atlanta’s Alfye Gore and took her to the ground, reports CBS Sports. Robinson, a 2017 Rookie of the Year nominee, also challenged three others to a fight.

The referees later got the game under control, and Austin won, 18-14, reports TMZ Sports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although the footage was filmed on May 5, the LFL did not share it online until May 17.

The Legends Football League was founded in 2009 as the Lingerie Football League and plays its season during the spring and summer. The league has its own set of rules for 7-on-7 tackle games. The eight team-league also includes the Chicago Bliss, Nashville Knights, Omaha Heart, Denver Dream, Los Angeles Temptation and Seattle Mist.

The Nashville Knights are the newest team in the league, joining for the 2018 season. They play at Nashville Municipal Stadium.

In January, the league announced ambitious plans to expand, and is looking to establish franchises in Houston, New York, New England, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Miami and more.

“These past nine years have been spent tirelessly working to establish a brand and sport that was non-existent prior to 2009. In a very short period of time, in relation to brand evolution standards in sports, especially women’s sport, we have built a sport that has been played in nearly every major continent at major arenas and stadiums, broadcast to over 200+ television markets and drawn stadium crowds of over 22,000 spectators,” Mitchell Mortaza, Managing Partner, said in a statement in January.

The LFL also announced expansions to Canada, Australia and Europe after successful test seasons in Canada in 2012 and Australia in 2013. There will be more international exhibitions between 2018 and 2022, with the hope of making the LFL a global franchise by 2028.

“An exciting growth period is upon us over the next 10 years, not only here in the States but in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe,” Motaza added. “We have already taken on partnerships and will look to further build out our network of strategic groups around the world to aid in this daunting, yet incredibly exciting opportunity, to truly become a global sports franchise by 2028.”

Photo credit: YouTube/LFL