FEMA Chief Says ‘Millions’ Could Be Without Power From Hurricane Irma

As Hurricane Irma makes its mark on Florida’s southern coast Saturday night, FEMA is reporting that “millions” might be without power for weeks due to the monstrous storm.

“We could see millions of people without power in Florida for multiple days in some areas, maybe weeks, and so I think it’s very important to set the expectations of citizens,” FEMA chief Brock Long told CNN Saturday night. “This is why we ask and plead with people to be ready for multiple days, and unfortunately this is coming into reality.”

When asked for a specific number of those who might lose power, Long said it’s hard to speculate but the estimates could reach in 5 million.

“You know, south-to-north trajectory, and it’s not just Florida; it’s going to be moving into Georgia as well… over the next five days,” he said.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke also articulated her concern about the expected power losses and storm surges, saying recovery will take longer than expected.

“Electrical outages are going to be extremely, extremely broad and probably long-lived,” Duke said. “It will take a long time to put the electrical grid back together. And that’s going to be a hard recovery for those survivors in Florida.”

