FedEx Support for NRA Draws Fierce Backlash on Social Media

As certain companies announce the cancellation of their partnerships with the National Rifle Association, shipping company FedEx has said it will not end their discounts to NRA members — and social media is not happy about it.

“FedEx is a common carrier under Federal law and therefore does not and will not deny service or discriminate against any legal entity regardless of their policy positions or political views,” the company wrote in a statement. “FedEx has never set or changed its rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues.”

Following the deaths of 14 students and three teachers during the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, companies began to sever ties with the non-profit organization of its anti-gun control political stance.

Within the last few days, Delta and United Airlines, First National Bank of Omaha, MetLife insurance, TrueCar, Avis Budger Group, Enterprise National and Symantec were among the companies to announce they were discontinuing any involvement, donations or support towards the group.

FedEx’s message however sparked a wave of backlash on social media, including students who survived the Parkland shooting.

So how else should we pressure @FedEx to end their relationship with the NRA? Same question for Amazon also I’ve been trying to cancel my prime membership along with everyone else that doesn’t want to support @NRATV how should we go about that? @amazon — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 26, 2018

WOW!!! More people need to follow her lead. My friend Jeni, of @jenisicecreams just said that they will move 100,000+ annual mail orders from @FedEx to @UPS if FedEx doesn’t drop their support of the NRA. This took guts. pic.twitter.com/MunUHy57KO — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 26, 2018

FedEx under fire for giving NRA discounts. Florida students press for a boycott because FedEX says “F— you kids we love the NRA & no changing coming.” Here are some alternatives:

TNT

Purolator

UPS

DHL

Central courier

Dart Courier Service

Lone star

Zipments

Parcel Monkey — Matheuu™ (@_Matheuu_) February 26, 2018

FedEx are well within their rights as a corporation to continue their relationship with the NRA, regardless of how vicious and deranged its members and leaders are as well as how unpopular they’ve been in the public… That being said, it’s within OUR rights to #BoycottFedEx! — April Thompson (@dishgirl4) February 26, 2018

So @FedEx won’t drop discount for NRA nice to know for now on l will use @UPS and @USPS. #BoycottNRASponsors — LuisCejaJR (@AnimeCeja) February 26, 2018

