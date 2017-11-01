Father Fatally Shot After Holding Teacher Hostage

Police shot and killed a man who had taken on elementary school teacher hostage on Tuesday in Riverside, California.

Levelle Kennon, 27, is said to have forced himself into the school and held Castle View Elementary School first grade teacher Linda Montgomery in a classroom. Kennon reportedly has a daughter enrolled at the school.

Kennon refused to sign in at the front desk and entered the main areas of school. He then encountered a substitute teacher who tried to stop him, but the substitute was punched in the face by Kennon. The substitute suffered a broken nose and other facial injuries in the incident.

The suspect then held Montgomery hostage and barricaded the room for unknown reasons. Children were evacuated from the school as SWAT, negotiators and a bomb squad arrived to assist police forces.

Kennon communicated with negotiators several times but the safety of Montgomery was unclear. Police then breached the room and used flash-bang grenades. Kennon was then shot by an officer.

Kennon was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Montgomery was taken to a hospital and is said to be in good condition with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the matter to figure out what drove Kennon to committing the crime.

Kennon’s uncle, Carl Jackson, talked to ABC News affiliate ABC 7 and claimed his nephew had an emotional breakdown that morning that forced his family to take his car keys away.

“He had a breakdown, and he relapsed again,” Jackson said. “That’s all, he’s not dangerous.”