Family Dollar Security Guard Killed After Reported Argument With Customer Refusing to Wear Face Mask

The family of Calvin Munerlyn, a Family Dollar security guard who was shot and killed at a Flint, Michigan store Friday afternoon, said on social media he was killed after an argument with a customer would over wearing a face mask. Police are now searching for two suspects and have attested one of the suspects' mother. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered residents to wear face masks in closed public spaces to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Police were called to the store at around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, reports MLive. When they arrived, they found Munerlyn, 43, was shot and his head in the doorway. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died. Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser told the outlet they were investigating the social media rumors that Munerlyn was killed after an argument over wearing a face mask.

On Monday, police announced Larry Edward Teague, 44; Ramonyea Bishop, 23; and Teague's wife and Bishop's mother, Sharmel Teague, 45, have been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, reports WJRT. Teague and Bishop are facing weapons charges as well, and Teague was charged with violating Whitmer's face mask order. Sharmel is now in custody, but police are still searching for Teague and Bishop.

According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, Teague was wearing a mask, but Bishop was not. Munerlyn asked the daughter to wear a mask, per Whitmer's order. Family Dollar also put in a policy that all customers have to wear face masks. Sharmel and Munerlyn got into an argument, Leyton said. harmel spit at the security guard, who then asked she leave. Surveillance video shows Teague and her daughter legt the store in a red GMC Envoy and entered a nearby apartment complex. Cell phone records showed Sharmel called her husband and about 20 minutes later, Teague and Bishop went back to the store.

Surveillance video shows Teague and ishop going back into the store to argue with Munerlyn. Witnesses said the suspects asked him who "disrespected" his wife. During an altercation, Teague pulled out a handgun and shot Munerly in the head, Leton said. The police have put out a $1,000 reward for infoormaiton leading to the suspects' arrests and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers Flint at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Munerlyn's family started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his funeral. So far, more than $59,000 has been donated, far exceeding the family's $10,000 goal. His wife, Latryna Sims-Munerlyn, told MLive the couple has six children together. "He was with my kids every day," she said. "He helped them with everything. He taught them everything. He loved them babies with everything in him."