Facebook Down: Chaos Ensues as Site and App Hit by Major Issues

Facebook was down Wednesday afternoon, with Instagram experiencing outages as well.

Facebook, which is Instagram’s parent company, stopped working for some of its users, showing a message suggesting that the problem is part of scheduled maintenance.

“Facebook will be back soon,” the message reads. “Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes. In the meantime, read more about why you’re seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site.”

Others simply got a general error message: “Oops. Something went wrong. We’re working on getting it fixed as soon as we can.”

Users reported seeing a wide array of functions not working, like uploading photos, adding statuses or adjusting pages. Some reported a message about that said there was “problem updating your status” and encouraging people to try again in a few minutes.

The problem is worldwide, according to outage tracking website Down Detector.

Meanwhile, Instagram was down for some users as well. Some reported being unable to log in or get into the app, and seeing an error message instead.

“Error,” one read. “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.”

Instagram outages were largely focused in the U.K., rest of Europe and the east coast of the U.S., according to Down Detector, which could point to a timezone issue.

WhatsApp, Facebook‘s other major app, appeared to be operating smoothly.

Many took to Twitter, which appears to be working, to confirm and complain about the outages.

