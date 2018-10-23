Explosive Device Found in George Soros’ Mailbox

An explosive device was reportedly found in the mailbox of a home belonging to George Soros on Monday after months of conspiracy theories surrounding the philanthropist.

Police in Bedford, New York were called to a residence on Monday after an explosive device of some kind was found in the mailbox. Police told reporters from The Washington Post that an “employee of the residence” discovered the strange package, and placed it in a wooded area far from the house before they called authorities. While police did not want to specify who owned the house, town records showed that it belonged to Soros Fund Management.

Local police brought in help from the Westchester County Police, who in turn called the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, as well as the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. Police said that “an extensive investigation commenced,” though the FBI tweeted with confidence that there was no threat to public safety.

We are conducting an investigation at and around a residence in Bedford, NY. There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time. — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 23, 2018



“We are conducting an investigation at and around a residence in Bedford, NY,” the bureau posted. “There is no threat to public safety, and we have no further comment at this time.”

Neither Soros nor his various foundations had a response to the attack. Soros, 88, is a hedge fund manager with a personal fortune worth over $1 billion. He is also a Holocaust survivor, and has been a major donor to philanthropic causes around the world — notably many Democratic efforts in the U.S. This has led to a string of conspiracy theories surrounding him and his work, which have gained new prominence this year.

One of the most infamous Soros conspiracy theorists is Roseanne Barr, who has suggested on many occasions that Soros worked with the Nazi party to sell out his fellow prisoners, and that he is a part of some kind of secret cabal of pedophiles that organize human trafficking. On the very same day that Barr got her show canceled with a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, she had posted some others about Soros. She even suggested — with no apparent evidence — that Chelsea Clinton was married into the Soros family in secret.

Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018



Even President Trump himself has stoked the flames of suspicion against Soros. Just this month, he tweeted — again, with no evidence — that the protesters outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings were paid actors, financed by Soros.

“The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad,” he wrote. “Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love!”

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018



Multiple fact checks and investigative reports have dismantled the allegations against Soros, but they continue to find traction, mostly in far-right forums online.