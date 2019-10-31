Every State’s Favorite Horror Movie

It’s Halloween, which means it’s time to snuggle down in your couch with all the leftover trick-or-treating candy and indulge your spooky side with some seriously scary movies. But which to choose? Thanks to Comparitech’s latest number crunching, you can see what horror film is most popular in your state.

Here’s how Comparitech came to each conclusion: “Using IMDB’s list of top horror movies, we searched each film individually on Google Trends to find which state scored the highest,” the site explains. “This was then the designated film for that state. If any state came up twice, we used the film that ranked higher on IMDB for popularity.”

“If a state didn’t appear top for any of the movies, we looked at the state’s individual information for the topic ‘horror movies’ to ascertain which movie was being increasingly searched for in the related topics section,” it continues. “We also omitted any film with comedy as a genre (such as Shaun of the Dead).”

With that methodology in mind, keep scrolling to see which horror movie is your state’s favorite and let us know in the comments if you agree with the conclusion!

Alabama-Connecticut

1. Alabama- Insidious (2010)

2. Alaska- Silence of the Lambs (1991)

3. Arizona- Aliens (1986)

4. Arkansas- Upgrade (2018)

5. California- Perfect Blue (1997)

6. Colorado- The Shining (1980)

7. Connecticut- Shadow of the Vampire (2000)

Delaware-Indiana

8. Delaware- Psycho (1960_



9. Florida- Sleep Tight (2011)



10. Georgia- Grindhouse (2007)



11. Hawaii- Train to Busan (2016)



12. Idaho- The Skin I Live In (2011)



13. Illinois- Martyrs (2008)

14. Indiana- Scream (1996)

Iowa-Maryland

15. Iowa- Alien (1979)



16. Kansas- 28 Days Later (2002)



17. Kentucky- Halloween (1978)



18. Louisiana- Interview With the Vampire (1994)



19. Maine- The Birds (1963)



20. Maryland- Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust (2000)

Massachusetts-Nebraska

21. Massachusetts- Coherence (2013)



22. Michigan- The Ring (2002)



23. Minnesota- The Invisible Man (1933)



24. Mississippi- Don’t Breathe (2016)



25. Missouri- The Others (2001)



26. Montana- American Psycho (2000)

27. Nebraska- Hellraiser (1987)

Nevada-North Dakota

28. Nevada- Saw (2004)

29. New Hampshire- Dawn of the Dead (2004)

30. New Jersey- IT Chapter 2 (2019)

31. New Mexico- Alien (1979)

32. New York- Suspiria (1977)

33. North Carolina- As Above, So Below (2014)

34. North Dakota- The Omen (1976)

Ohio-South Dakota

35. Ohio- Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

36. Oklahoma- Peeping Tom (1960)

37. Oregon- Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

38. Pennsylvania- Night of the Living Dead (1968)

39. Rhode Island- The Conjuring (2004)

40. South Carolina- Thirst (2009)

41. South Dakota- The Thing (1982)

Tennessee-Wyoming

42. Tennessee- Night of the Living Dead (1990)



43. Texas- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

44. Utah-Get Out (2017)

45. Vermont- Let the Right One In (2008)

46. Virginia- The Witch (2015)

47. Washington- eXistenZ (1999)

48. West Virginia- The Crow (1994)

49. Wisconsin- The Ring (2002)

50. Wyoming- IT (2017)

No matter which state you call home, Happy Halloween!

Photo credit: Miramax / Blumhouse