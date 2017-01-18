Erin Andrews Dishes on Her Workout and Diet and We’re on Board

Fox NFL’s sideline reporter and Dancing With The Stars co-host (and former participant) Erin Andrews is 38, fabulous and doesn’t look a day over 30. When you’re surrounded by sports from a young age, however, it’s hard not to have fitness on the mind.

“Growing up, I spent a lot of time watching football on the couch with my dad,” Andrews told Shape Magazine. “He’d tell me stories about the players, coaches, and the games, and I loved learning about his favorite teams. He helped me become a fan of the sport, and I wanted to able share those stories on-air with viewers for a living.”

Andrews has been hugely successful in a male-dominated field, but admits things can get stressful. That’s when she hits the gym.

“I try to stay in shape just to handle things like the stress of a job or everyday life. Working with men for the past 15 years, you end up eating and drinking like a guy! So I have no choice to basically have it in my mind that I have to work out every day,” Andrews said. “That is the way I have programmed myself. And if I don’t work out one day, I’ll just say to myself, that’s just one day—that’s OK, that’s the way it worked out. But I try to do something every single day.”

“I just moved to New York City in January and I’m loving the variety of workout classes!” Andrews said.

Her favorites include Barre and Physique 57.

“I really love classes because again, I’m a competitive person, so I like to be around people that push me, and I feel like classes really do that. Because I’m so tall, I want to work on my legs… and obviously every woman wants to work on their rear end and their core, so I feel like those classes are perfect for me,” said Andrews. “They really target those areas! Plus, I’ve danced my whole life so I’ve got that dance background. On the days I can’t go to classes, I try to take a run or hit the treadmill. I’m not much of a runner but I do need cardio!”

As an NFL reporter, Andrews is on the road more often than she’s not, which means she has to get creative with her workouts. Not having a steady gym experience has led her to improvise. Whether it’s walking up the stairs of stadiums or running around the hotel she’s in, Andrews doesn’t let her busy schedule dictate her workout routine.

“You can also pack a jump rope and do that for 30-45 minutes to get your heart rate up. Anything around the area that you’re in, try to be creative with what you can do,” Andrews said.

Food is another story. (Isn’t it always?)

“Obviously as I’m getting older, I’m seeing changes in my body that I may not like… but I do love food, and I’m from the South,” she said. “I’m not gonna lie, I eat fried chicken, I love macaroni and cheese, and I love grits. How could we not when we’re raised in the South? You wind up having five to six different appetizers on the table and everybody wants to order their own desserts. I just try to be really smart with it. I don’t need to finish my whole meal. But I’m not someone who starves herself, either.”

