Eric Garner’s Daughter Erica Dies After Heart Attack

Activist Erica Garner, the daughter of Eric Garner, has died at the age of 27 after complications resulting from a heart attack.

Erica suffered “major brain damage” on Dec. 23 when she went into cardiac arrest, reportedly due to an asthma attack.

Erica was became a vocal part of the “Black Lives Matter” movement after her father died during a struggle with police. Eric’s death was seen by many as a prime example of police brutality and elevated the conversation around the issue to a national level.

“She was a warrior and a fighter. And she fought till the end. From the day she was born she was a fighter,” Erica’s mother Esaw Garner said. “We’re gonna stay strong as a family and gonna take care of her child and make sure her children know how much she loved them.”

Rev. Al Sharpton added, “She has passed. Her heart was broken when she didn’t get justice. … The [heart] attack just dealt with the pieces that were left.”

Erica death was also confirmed on her Twitter account, with numerous admirers reaching out with condolences.

“Erica the world loves you,” the message stated. “I love you. I am glad you came into our lives. May you find the peace in the next life that you deserved while you were here. I will always love you my sister.”

Two more messages followed, with one reaffirming the news and another expressing some of her best qualities.

“We didn’t deserve her,” the message read. “When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn’t have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice.”

