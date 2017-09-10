Eric Bolling Speaks out After Son’s Death

Former FOX News anchor Eric Bolling has issued a statement in the wake of his son’s death.

Bolling’s son, 19-year-old Eric Bolling Jr., reportedly died by suicide on Saturday, according to TMZ. Drugs were also reportedly involved in the incident.

Bolling Sr. and his wife, Adrienne Bolling, are “devastated” by his passing, and are yet to understand the circumstances surrounding their son’s death.

“Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night,” Bolling Sr. wrote. “Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated.”

He also elaborated that there are no signs of “self harm” at this point, but an autopsy will be conducted next week. TMZ‘s earlier report stated that a drug overdose was involved in the suicide.

“Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point,” he said. “Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period.”

Bolling Sr. was officially fired from his anchor position at FOX News on Friday due to inappropriate text messages to co-workers.