Elon Musk Says Juneteenth Is a Holiday at Tesla and SpaceX, but People Quickly Pointed out His Major Issue

Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX joined corporations across the U.S. in recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and fighting racial injustice. While many companies made Juneteenth a paid holiday, Tesla and SpaceX went in the other direction. Employees who chose to take the day off had to use a paid-time-off day, which angered Twitter users and Tesla employees.

Some employees were already at work when Tesla sent out an email about Juneteenth at 8:18 a.m. Friday morning reports BuzzFeed News. The email, written by Valerie Workman, the head of Tesla's North American human resources, told employees the company "fully supports Juneteenth for any U.S. employee that wants to take the day off to celebrate, reflect or participate in events that are meaningful to you." In the end, Workman noted, "This is an unpaid PTO and excused absence." Employees who spoke with BuzzFeed called the first email "pointless."

Musk shared the news on Twitter as well. "Juneteenth is henceforth considered a US holiday at Tesla & SpaceX," he wrote. One Twitter user praised Musk for providing Juneteenth as a "paid holiday" but Musk clarified that this was not the case. "It does require use of a paid-time-off day, which is true of many other holidays," he said.