Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her House Is ‘Under Threat’ of Being Burned

Ellen DeGeneres is among those evacuating their in the wake of the Thomas Fire ravaging southern California. The blaze has torched more than 170,000 acres already, and now people in Ventura County are being forced to get out of the way. The host of Ellen tweeted her prayers for her local community as well as her thanks for the first responders.

Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. The live stream is on https://t.co/FTcKVvHO16 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 10, 2017



DeGeneres also shared a link to KEYT, a local news station that is live streaming coverage of the catastrophic fire online. So far, Thomas has been able to spread thanks to low humidity and high winds, but meteorologists are predicting an end to that wind some time this afternoon.

Fire officials in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties say that this afternoon will represent a critical turning point in the fight against this fire. As the winds die down, the blaze won’t be pushed in anyone direction, leaving it free to spread out randomly however it can.

People like DeGeneres living in affected areas are dealing with more problems than displacement. The fire has made the air virtually impossible to breathe in parts of the state, and emergency crews are working desperately to distribute breathing masks. Organizations like the American Red Cross are in the area trying to help with food, shelter and emergency services.