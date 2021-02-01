Ella Ermhoff, Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter, Lands Major Modeling Contract

✖

Inauguration Day was a major event in America’s history. It set forth into motion the beginning of Joe Biden’s term as the 46th President of the United States along with ushering in the first Black woman, Kamala Harris, as Vice President. The day also will be remembered for creating the meme of Bernie Sanders bundled up while seated at the event. Another thing to come from that day was the fashion that was on display from many of the attendees, including the stepdaughter of Harris, Ella Emhoff.

After her wardrobe from Inauguration Day went viral, Emhoff inked a deal with IMG Models, one of the most prestigious modeling agencies in the world. The company’s roster includes Karlie Kloss, Gisele Bundchen and Selena Gomez. A representative for the agency confirmed the news to CNN. Emhoff was seen wearing a Miu Miu houndstooth jacket that was atop a Batsheva burgundy dress with puffed sleeves. Her social media stardom from the day was so much that Miu Miu received a major increase in website traffic after viewers searched what she was wearing. The retailer reported a 455% spike within six hours of the event in regards to Internet searches.

IMG Models has signed Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris and daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff - who many were first introduced to on Inauguration Day. 21 year old Ella is a senior textile design student at Parsons School of Design. 📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/VuuhuSXW4h — Breakfast Television Toronto (@BTtoronto) January 29, 2021

Emhoff wasn’t the only from the event to net a modeling contract. IMG Models also wrangled in Amanda Gorman, who stole the show with the poem she presented at the nation’s capital. The 22-year-old read her poem, “The Hill We Climb” as part of the festivities. Like Emhoff, she found herself going viral and in turn, catching the eye of the biggest modeling agency in the world. Gorman took the podium with a yellow coat by Italian designer, Miuccia Prada along with a red headband from the same designer. Gorman’s star quickly rose as the Harvard grad made stops all around the media circuit, including on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Biden’s inauguration turned out to be a pretty big fashion statement. Aside from Emhoff and Gorman, many of the women in attendance, including Harris and Michelle Obama, were seen wearing purple as a sign of unity between the two parties, the red and blue signifying the Republicans and Democrats. On a less serious note, there was also Harris’ nephew in-law, Nikolas Ajagu, who was seen rocking $2,000 Dior Air Jordan sneakers at the event. Ajagu is married to Harris' niece, Meena Harris.