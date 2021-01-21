Inauguration 2021: Nikolas Ajagu, Meena Harris' Husband, Spotted Rocking Dior 1s During Ceremony

✖

While the nation ushered in the 46th President of the United States as Joe Biden was sworn into office during Inauguration Day on Wednesday, plenty of eyes couldn’t help but notice some of the fashion choices. From the collection of purple outfits worn by Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama to the fashion choice of Lady Gaga, perhaps the biggest headline stealer belonged to someone not many viewers were too familiar with: Nikolas Ajagu.

Ajagu was seen rocking Dior Air Jordan sneakers during the momentous day. The nephew in-law of Harris, Ajagu is married to her niece, Meena Harris, and was seen sporting the $2,000 pair of shoes along with a black coat atop a buttoned-down shirt as he was in attendance with his wife and their two children. The shoes are super rare as many sneakerheads noted on social media. Just how limited are they? The partnership between Dior and Jordan Brand produced just 8,500 pairs, which were completely sold out minutes after being made available. Anyone who is looking to nab a set will have to pay a pretty penny as they are being resold for thousands more than original cost, even reaching upwards of $10,000. The sneakers came out in 2020 as the first release of the partnership.

Better shot of the Dior x Jordan 1 at the inauguration

Many viewers at home noticed the expensive sneakers in the background, particularly during Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s speech. “That dude rockin the Dior Air Jordan 1s just stole Inauguration Day,” one response read. Another viewer also appreciated the gesture, “Peak flexing is wearing Dior Jordans to the Inauguration.” As Twitter first began pointing out the fashion choice, not many people were aware of who the man was in the background until his wife eventually confirmed it was Ajagu when she responded to a tweet, “Yes, [shaking my head].”

Someone rockin' Dior Air Jordan 1s at the #InaugurationDay

As for Harris and Ajagu, the two have two daughters, Amara and Leela. Ajagu works as the Global Head of Partnerships at Facebook along with his own wine company, Barrel & Ink. The Princeton grad celebrated his birthday on Jan. 12, which Harris shared on Instagram with a photo that also saw Ajagu rocking Jordan footwear.