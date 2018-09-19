Elizabeth Smart’s Kidnapper Wanda Barzee Released From Prison

Wanda Barzee, a woman who helped to kidnap Elizabeth Smart in 2002, has been officially released from prison.

According to Us Weekly, a Utah Department of Corrections spokesperson confirmed the reports by stating that Barzee was released from the Utah State Prison sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

They went on to note that journalists who were waiting for 72-year-old Barzee to exit did not see her, but that the spokesperson assert she “is no longer on the premises.”

As has been widely reported, in 2009 Barzee pleaded guilty to assisting her husband Brian David Mitchell, kidnap Smart from her family home in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was 14 years old at the time.

The two held Smart captive for around nine months, with authorities finally rescuing her in 2003. Mitchell, who is now 64 years old, was sentenced to life in prison back in 2011.

Not long after news of Barzee’s release became widespread, Smart posted a statement on her Instagram page.

“Without doubt the past few weeks have been a rollercoaster of emotion, and I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their kind words, support and concern,” she wrote. “It has meant so much to me.”

“May we all remain vigilant in watching over our families, friends and community from anyone who would seek to hurt or take advantage,” she added. “I truly believe life is meant to be happy and beautiful, and no matter what happens that will remain my goal for me and for my family.”

Prior to Barzee’s release, Smart posted another statement ion Instagram, saying at the time that “the past few days could certainly be described as shocking.”

“Only a couple months ago I was informed one of my captors, Wanda Barzee, would not be released until 2024. Now she will be released in less than a week,” she continued. “I find this news greatly disturbing and incomprehensible. In my efforts to learn more it seems there are no viable legal options open to me at this time.”

“So it is now that I ask those that have the power, and her family to start proceedings to have her be civilly committed,” Smart added. “To my knowledge she has neither complied with medication or treatment and as some one who has experienced first hand just how depraved she truly is, I believe her to be a threat and a danger not just to myself but to the community, any vulnerable person.”

“I am very concerned and precautions have been taken however I refuse to live in fear,” she went on to say in the post. “I have spent the last 15 years rebuilding and moving forward with my life, having a family, and pursuing my goals. I lived in absolute fear and terror for nine months, no matter the outcome I will not do so again.”

At this time Barzee’s current whereabouts to not appear to have been reported.