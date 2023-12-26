Woman's Disturbing 'Elf on the Shelf' Makeup Turns Heads on Instagram

Elf on the Shelf is inescapable during the holiday season and now one Instagram makeup artist is taking the Christmas icon to another level. U.K.-based makeup artist Zoe-artistsharvest shared this wild look on social media back in 2017, which features an "Elf on the Shelf" toy that seems to be pulling up her eyelids with his hands.

"It's that time of year again, time to literally keep your eyes peeled for those naughty little elves..." she captioned the unique photo, which accumulated almost 3,000 likes from her 20,000 fans.

"Hahahah love this!!" one user wrote. Another chimed in, "You're an inspiration!"

Not everyone could get behind the holiday look, however. "While this look is completely horrifying and now officially haunts the visions of sugarplums that dance in my head, it's safe to say it's truly masterful," wrote Alaina Demopoulos.

The beauty guru didn't stop at the eyelids, however. In another photo, the toy appeared to be pulling down her lower lip. "ELF ON THE SELF THE JAW-DROPPER," she captioned the startling image. What do you think of these holiday looks?