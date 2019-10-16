33 Best Naughty Elf On The Shelf Ideas That Will Have You LOL

The Elf on the Shelf may be there to make kids behave, but that doesn’t mean he always behaves himself. For adults who don’t need a creepy little elf to give us a daily reminder to behave in order to get presents from Santa, there’s still a reason to keep that little elf around– endless entertainment. If you’re bored of finding ways to keep the Elf on the Shelf busy this month, check out these naught and silly ideas that might not be kid-safe, but they’re surely parent-approved.

From partaking in too much drinking to a Kim Kardashian cover remake, these photos will guarantee a laugh.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Morning Sickness Elf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Magical Moments (@mymagicalmoments_fairyandelf) on Aug 25, 2019 at 3:02am PDT

2. It Puts The Lotion In The Basket Or Else It Gets Coal

3. Step One: Cut A Hole In The Box

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adult Only Elf On The Shelf (@adultonlyelfie) on Dec 23, 2015 at 4:19am PST

4. Dexter, The Murduring Elf

5. Jigsaw Has A Special 2-Ply

6. This Is Abominable…

7. I’m Your Only Family Now

8. Cousin Eddie

9. When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Lemonade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eleɴα Keɴт (@_mummy4_2) on Dec 5, 2018 at 4:27am PST

10. Peeping Elf





11. A Sweet Cookie Surprise

12. Elf Came In Like A Wrecking Ball

13. Livin’ That Bachelor Elf Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jojo (@marsicano_jojo) on Dec 14, 2015 at 9:02pm PST

14. Spring Break in December!

15. Boom. Suckas!

16. Season’s Eatings!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christmas Elves (@christmaself_2018) on Nov 12, 2017 at 4:25am PST

17. Hygiene is Essential

18. Making A Mark On Christmas

19. Elfin’ Ain’t Easy

20. You Didn’t Need This, Right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxx (@jaxxthenaughtyelf) on Dec 8, 2012 at 10:37pm PST

21. When You’ve Got Bills To Pay…

22. REDRUM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cherry Cyanide (@cherrycyanide17) on Dec 1, 2014 at 5:57pm PST

23. Oh, Deer

24. Homeless Elf

25. Reddi Whip-Its

26. Tinder Elf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilton Warwick/Stratford (@hilton_warwick_stratford) on Nov 23, 2018 at 8:55am PST

27. The Shelf On The Elf

28. Elf, You Are NOT The Father

29.“Mrs. Claus, You’re Trying To Seduce Me.”

30. Elf The Ghost

31. That’s Just Gross

32. DELIVERY!

33. Breaking Elf