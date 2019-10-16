33 Best Naughty Elf On The Shelf Ideas That Will Have You LOL

The Elf on the Shelf may be there to make kids behave, but that doesn’t mean he always behaves himself. For adults who don’t need a creepy little elf to give us a daily reminder to behave in order to get presents from Santa, there’s still a reason to keep that little elf around– endless entertainment. If you’re bored of finding ways to keep the Elf on the Shelf busy this month, check out these naught and silly ideas that might not be kid-safe, but they’re surely parent-approved.
From partaking in too much drinking to a Kim Kardashian cover remake, these photos will guarantee a laugh.
1. Morning Sickness Elf
2. It Puts The Lotion In The Basket Or Else It Gets Coal
3. Step One: Cut A Hole In The Box
4. Dexter, The Murduring Elf
5. Jigsaw Has A Special 2-Ply
6. This Is Abominable…
7. I’m Your Only Family Now
8. Cousin Eddie
9. When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Lemonade
10. Peeping Elf
11. A Sweet Cookie Surprise
12. Elf Came In Like A Wrecking Ball
13. Livin’ That Bachelor Elf Life
14. Spring Break in December!
15. Boom. Suckas!
16. Season’s Eatings!
17. Hygiene is Essential
18. Making A Mark On Christmas
19. Elfin’ Ain’t Easy
20. You Didn’t Need This, Right?
21. When You’ve Got Bills To Pay…
22. REDRUM
23. Oh, Deer
24. Homeless Elf
25. Reddi Whip-Its
26. Tinder Elf
