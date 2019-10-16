Trending

33 Best Naughty Elf On The Shelf Ideas That Will Have You LOL

The Elf on the Shelf may be there to make kids behave, but that doesn’t mean he always behaves […]

The Elf on the Shelf may be there to make kids behave, but that doesn’t mean he always behaves himself. For adults who don’t need a creepy little elf to give us a daily reminder to behave in order to get presents from Santa, there’s still a reason to keep that little elf around– endless entertainment. If you’re bored of finding ways to keep the Elf on the Shelf busy this month, check out these naught and silly ideas that might not be kid-safe, but they’re surely parent-approved.

From partaking in too much drinking to a Kim Kardashian cover remake, these photos will guarantee a laugh.

1. Morning Sickness Elf

2. It Puts The Lotion In The Basket Or Else It Gets Coal

lotion
(Photo: Little White Lion)

3. Step One: Cut A Hole In The Box

4. Dexter, The Murduring Elf

Elf-on-a-shelf-dexter
(Photo: Kate and Zucchini)

5. Jigsaw Has A Special 2-Ply

Elf-on-a-shelf-Jigsaw
(Photo: Razmtaz.com)

6. This Is Abominable…

Elf-on-a-shelf-Snowman
(Photo: Reddit / kevin907)

7. I’m Your Only Family Now

elf-shelf-family
(Photo: Reddit / Epantz)

8. Cousin Eddie

elf-cousin-eddy
(Photo: The Leggy Files)

9. When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Lemonade

10. Peeping Elf


Peeping-Elf
(Photo: So So Active)

11. A Sweet Cookie Surprise

Mom’s Kitchen.com.com
(Photo: Missie’s Kitchen)

12. Elf Came In Like A Wrecking Ball

Wrecking-ball-elf
(Photo: Imgur / d8ve)

13. Livin’ That Bachelor Elf Life

14. Spring Break in December!

Spring-BReak-elf
(Photo: BabyRabies.com)

15. Boom. Suckas!

Birth-control-elf
(Photo: JessicaMarchetti.com)

16. Season’s Eatings!

17. Hygiene is Essential

18. Making A Mark On Christmas

The Bearded Iris.com
(Photo: The Bearded Iris)

 

19. Elfin’ Ain’t Easy

post-coital-elf
(Photo: HouseTalkN)

 

20. You Didn’t Need This, Right?

21. When You’ve Got Bills To Pay…

POle-elf
(Photo: Babbling Dreamer)

22. REDRUM

23. Oh, Deer

Screen Shot 2017-12-06 at 3.05.43 PM
(Photo: Evan Krause / Trang Krause )

24. Homeless Elf

elflikesitbad.wordpress.com
(Photo: Elf Likes It Bad)

 

25. Reddi Whip-Its

Little White Lion.com
(Photo: Little White Lion)

 

26. Tinder Elf

27. The Shelf On The Elf

Kim-k-elf
(Photo: SHUGGILIPPO)

28. Elf, You Are NOT The Father

elf-you-are-not-the-father
(Photo: A Life Examined)

29.“Mrs. Claus, You’re Trying To Seduce Me.”

graduate
(Photo: Random Acts Of Coffee)

30. Elf The Ghost

GhostElf-806x1024
(Photo: Suffikatie.tumblr.com)

31. That’s Just Gross

janesdomain4u.blogspot.com
(Photo: Jane’s Domain)

32. DELIVERY!

mybadelf.com
(Photo: My Bad Elf)

33. Breaking Elf

Courtney Ellis Photography
(Photo: Courtney Ellis Photography) 

Featured image: SHUGGILIPPO

